Ajay Kumar wins Srinivas Rayaprol Poetry Prize

Ajay Kumar, a 23-year-old student of English Literature at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been named winner of the Srinivas Rayaprol Poetry Prize, 2024, jointly administered by Srinivas Rayaprol Literary Trust and the Department of English, UoH.

Mr. Kumar was selected from among 66 competitors by a jury comprising Mumbai-based poet Menka Shivdasani and two faculty members of UoH. Other finalists who will receive a special mention include Neethu Krishnan, Aparna Chivukula and Nikita Parikh.

A Chennai-based poet, Mr. Kumar is the author of the e-chapbook Balancing Acts and published his poems on various platforms, including the Yearbook of Indian Poetry in English and The Bombay Literary Magazine.

The Srinivas Rayaprol Poetry Prize was instituted by the Hyderabad-based Srinivas Rayaprol Literary Trust to recognise excellence in poetry written in English by poets in the age group of 20-40 years. The prize carries a cash prize of ₹15,000 and a citation and will be presented at the Hyderabad Literary Festival in January 2025.

