AISF releases charge-sheet against OU VC

The All India Students Federation of India (AISF) OU unit released a charge-sheet against Vice-Chancellor Ravinder accusing him of spoiling democratic systems on the campus, taking anti-student and anti-teacher policies while supporting the activities of the student organisations related to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

AISF in charge Stalin said in a statement that while banning political activities of student organisations in front of Arts College the VC himself participated in the birthday celebrations of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The 12-page charge-sheet with 19 accusations against the VC said the tuition fee was raised by 700% hitting the rural students hard and lakhs of rupees was collected from research scholars for submitting the thesis when they were already suffering financially due to COVID effect.

The students also alleged that several decisions were taken unilaterally like closing down the hostels, denying mess facility, collecting fees from walkers on the campus, and seeking details of assets of all the professors but they were all taken back after protests from students.