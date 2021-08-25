AISF protest seeking release of scholarships, fee reimbursement

Students demand strengthening of government schools

Activists of the All-India Students Federation (AISF) took to the streets here on Wednesday demanding release of pending scholarships and fee reimbursement dues and strengthening of government schools.

The demonstrators tried to lay siege to the Collectorate but were stopped by the police near the Dharna Chowk. The agitated activists were dragged into police vehicles and shifted to the Two Town police station.

Addressing the demonstrators earlier in the day, AISF district secretary Ramakrishna alleged that the TRS regime was grossly neglecting government schools, undermining the interests of students belonging to weaker and downtrodden sections hit hard by the pandemic.

He warned against any move to ‘shut down’ government-run schools on the pretext of ‘low enrolment’ in the name of the rationalisation process.

“The AISF will undertake intensive agitations if the ruling dispensation fails to initiate concrete steps to strengthen government schools and release the long due fee reimbursement amount and pending scholarships,” he said.

He further demanded that the State government constitute district-level committees to take action against errant private schools charging exorbitant fees from students on one pretext or the other.