ADVERTISEMENT

AISF criticises State government for diluting education sector

September 19, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Govt.-run schools being closed down in the name of rationalisation, AISF alleged 

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Students’ Federation has criticised the State government for diluting the education sector and denying poor of quality education.

AISF Osmania University council president and secretary Lenin and N. Satya lamented that the TRS government had closed several government-run schools in the name of rationalisation. The government was not allocating adequate funds for higher education sector and it was not filling up vacant teaching and non-teaching posts. Steep hike in the fee collected from students was adversely impacting their higher education opportunities, they said.

The AISF leaders said these issues would be discussed in the AISF national council meetings being held in Bihar from September 18 to October 1. They released pamphlets of the national council meeting here on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US