AISF criticises State government for diluting education sector

Govt.-run schools being closed down in the name of rationalisation, AISF alleged 

September 19, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Students’ Federation has criticised the State government for diluting the education sector and denying poor of quality education.

AISF Osmania University council president and secretary Lenin and N. Satya lamented that the TRS government had closed several government-run schools in the name of rationalisation. The government was not allocating adequate funds for higher education sector and it was not filling up vacant teaching and non-teaching posts. Steep hike in the fee collected from students was adversely impacting their higher education opportunities, they said.

The AISF leaders said these issues would be discussed in the AISF national council meetings being held in Bihar from September 18 to October 1. They released pamphlets of the national council meeting here on Tuesday.

