AI’s negative disruption in education can be countered by value-based education: NAAC chairman

March 23, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Hanamkonda

Artificial intelligence (AI) will be disruptive in education sector but can never replace human beings, opined chairman of executive committee, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Anil Sahasrabudhe on Saturday. One of the ways to tackle AI’s negative disruption is to create a value-based education system that prevents misuse of AI, he added.

Participating in the convocation of SR University in Warangal, he said that to curb AI’s misuse, it is better to go back to the country’s roots where value-based education was paramount. Technology is bound to be part of the education system, and AI’s benefits dominate its drawbacks.

Mr. Anil said the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) has some path-breaking initiatives that reduce stress on students, which has become a concern for parents and teachers too.

The liberal changes right from primary education to university education in the NEP will help students pick up new skills right from a young age. He said COVID-19 provided new momentum to the NEP as people got used to online education and virtual modes with no option left. Though the technology for these initiatives has been available over the past decade, COVID-19 made people accept and exploit its advantages.

Mr. Anil felt that the the NEP’s multi-disciplinary approach would radically change how students want to learn. A mechanical engineering student can also pursue courses in commerce or psychology from different streams apart from emerging courses within the engineering stream.

Welcoming the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) as a transformative initiative, he said the 12-digit ID will provide a unified and accessible academic experience for students across India. Their academic achievements can be consolidated in one place and students need not carry their certificates wherever they go.

Mr. Anil Sahasrabuddhe, also the chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education, told the students that their academic journey does not stop with acquiring a degree. They must tune themselves to the emerging challenges in employment and be life-long learners.