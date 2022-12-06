Airport Metro will be ‘high-speed work’, will need partners having ‘extraordinary targets’: HAML MD

December 06, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Metro Rail phase one across three corridors of 69.2 km was built by a “brilliant partner” in L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) and “not a single paisa was paid to anyone despite demands” with the various governments too backing the project, said Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy on Tuesday.

“Jokes were cracked and doubts were expressed about the construction on having a railway track atop an elevated structure, about damage to heritage structures and other buildings. But, we ring fenced L&TMRH against the public agitations,” he told a gathering of top engineering firms for a pre-bid meeting to select the general consultant for the proposed Airport Metro project.

Among the challenges L&TMRH took up was to build elevated stations as a cantilever structure as against the portal structure in vogue across the world taking the bird and its wings as an inspiration. “We have standardised the design of 20 metres width stations with nine metres of spine and 5.5 metres on either side,” explained Mr. Reddy about the unique features of the world’s biggest public-private partnership (PPP) project.

Hyderabad Airport Metro project would be a “high speed” work and engineering firms should have “very high extraordinary targets” to go with the vision of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to make Hyderabad as a global city when bidding for it, he said.

About 23 reputed national and international engineering consultancy firms had participated in the meeting where it was explained that the proposed ‘general consultant’ would be assisting HAML–Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited, in all technical and project management related functions, said Mr. Reddy, also its MD.

These include review of the DPR-Detailed Project Report review, tender documentation and evaluation, design management, proof check of designs and drawings submitted by various contractors and suppliers, construction management, quality control, operations and maintenance, security audit, etc.

The term of the GC is for three years which is the target time frame for completion of the project and the last date for submission of bids is Jan. 13. Senior HMR engineers - DVS Raju, B. Anand Mohan, Swapan Das, M. Vishnuvardhan Reddy and others participated in the meeting.