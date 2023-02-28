Airport Metro project survey completed, peg marking on

February 28, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The survey for the Airport Metro project has been completed and peg marking of its alignment on the ground has started, with traditional engineering peg marks on the road and aluminium boards with retro reflective sheet for night time visibility being embedded in the central median on Tuesday.

The peg marks indicate the chainage i.e. the distance of that particular point from the starting point of Airport Metro. While smaller size boards are being placed at every 100 metres as 0.1 km, and 0.2 km, and so on, slightly bigger boards are being kept at every half a km.

The boards are placed in the central median from Raidurg to Biodiversity Junction, and from IT Towers on Khajaguda road to Nanakramguda junction, informed Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy.

From Nanakramguda Junction to TSPA (APPA), these are being fixed on the footpath side as the service road on the city side of ORR is under expansion and as of now, there is no central median on this stretch. However, Airport Metro pillars will be located in the central median of the expanded service road between Nanakramguda and TSPA along the ORR, he said.

Transferring the alignment on to the ground by peg marking will facilitate preliminary works such as marking of Metro pier (pillar) locations on the ground and taking up soil testing for determining the soil bearing capacity, and designing of piers, among other things, he added as per a press release.