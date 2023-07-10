Airport Metro bids to be opened on July 12

July 10, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) has decided to give another week’s time for the prospective bidders to be selected as EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contractor for the 31-km ₹6,250 crore Airport Metro project with the bids slated to be opened on July 12.

HAML Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy said prospective bidders had requested for more time to evaluate the project and to do the paper work. The government had decided to extend the time from the original submission date of July 5 considering the ‘complicated’ nature of the project.

After the bid documents are submitted, technical bids will be evaluated followed by the financial bids for the project and it could take about 10 days to finalise the firm or consortia which has bagged the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Reddy had earlier explained that the tender value bids invited in May for the design and construction of the project had been put at ₹5,688 crore, which was less than the total project cost (₹6,250 crore). It was because the “estimated tender value does not include certain items like contingencies, multi modal integration etc., as they are in government or HAML scope but they are there in the total project cost”.

HAML, the government’s special purpose vehicle, said in the ‘open tender’ that building the elevated viaduct, underground structures, stations, track works, electrical and mechanical works, supply and commissioning of rolling stock (train sets), electric traction and power supply, signalling, telecommunications and train control systems, automatic fare collection (AFC) gates etc., are part of the works to be taken up.

Airport Metro starting from the proposed new joint Raidurg metro station (to be built about 800 metres ahead of the existing Raidurg Metro station) till the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, will have an elevated portion of 29.3 km and underground portion of 1.7 km.

It will have nine stations including one underground metro station adjacent to the airport terminal with a provision to have four additional stations in the future. The HAML had already completed land survey, peg marking, alignment fixation etc. A general consultant, SYSTRA – RITES – DB consortium, has also been appointed for the project in April. The HAML plan is to ground works in September and complete the project in three years

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.