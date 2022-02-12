Telangana

Airport gets award for passenger care

GMR Airports-run Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad has received the ACI World’s (Airports Council International) prestigious “Voice of Customer” recognition for the second time in a row.

The award has been conferred for the airport’s continuous efforts to lend an ear to passengers, engage and gather feedback to understand their needs and address their concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. With optimal use of resources and technology, the airport has ensured compliance with all COVID protocols in the interest of passenger safety, said a press release.


