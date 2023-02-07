Airport expansion, other infra projects scheduled for completion this year

February 07, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The twin cities is likely to see several important infrastructure projects completed this year including opening of the expanded airport, drinking water, sewage, cycling track and so on.

The ₹7,500 crore expansion of the international airport at Shamshabad is scheduled to be completed by June this year to handle traffic requirement of upto four crore passengers per annum. With the objective of facilitating the passengers to reach the airport in the shortest possible time from different areas, it has been envisaged to extend metro rail services to the airport, said Finance Minister Harish Rao in his budget speech on Monday.

This ₹6,250 crore metro to be built with the government’s own funds will commence from Raidurg and terminate at Shamshabad airport covering a distance of 31 km and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has laid the foundation for the project which is to be completed within the next three years, he said.

Hyderabad urban agglomeration has generated around 1,950 Million Litres per Day (MLD) of sewage in 2021 and of this, 1,650 MLD was produced in GHMC area alone. The government has taken up construction of 31 new STPs to the 25 existing at a cost of ₹3,866 crore by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to have a combined capacity of 1,259 MLD, and are expected to be completed by June, 2023.

Once completed, it will rank at the top among all major cities in the nation for 100% sewage treatment. Another 129-km sewer network project covering Karwan and Nampally constituencies has been taken up at cost of ₹298 crore.

The capital gets water from the Godavari and Krishna rivers from Ramagundam project and Sunkishala projects respectively. The government plans to bring Godavari river water from Kondapochammasagar and Mallannasagar reservoirs built as part of the Kaleshwaram project to permanently solve drinking water problems in Greater Hyderabad and surrounding municipalities.

To meet the current drinking water requirements, a new source augmentation project of Sunkishala is being taken up at a cost of ₹2,214 crore to supplement about 40,000 million cubic (TMC) feet, to be drawn in phases. This is expected to be completed by June 2023.

Water supply network project for the Outer Ring Road (ORR) ULBs, taken up at a cost of ₹1,200 crore is also due for completion in June 2023. The project includes laying of 2,800-km of pipeline network, and is expected to benefit 10 lakh people on completion.

The ₹95-crore 23-km cycle track with 21 km to be covered with a solar roof as a pilot project in Kokapet will have a capacity of 16 MW. This track offers protection to cyclists from sun, rain and other harsh weather conditions besides isolating them from regular traffic and ensuring their safety. Other amenities include round-the-clock lighting, food courts, surveillance cameras, drinking water and bicycle repair shops along the track, he said.