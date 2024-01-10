GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aircraft maintenance education to be redefined

January 10, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
President of GMR Aero Technic, Ashok Gopinath talking about the programme structure at the GMR School of Aviation in RGI Airport, Shamshabad, Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

President of GMR Aero Technic, Ashok Gopinath talking about the programme structure at the GMR School of Aviation in RGI Airport, Shamshabad, Hyderabad, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

GMR Aero Technic, a distinctive institution within the GMR School of Aviation, is poised to bring about a transformative shift in the landscape of aircraft maintenance engineering in India.

Serving as the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited, GMR Aero Technic unveiled a range of courses designed to elevate aviation education.

The institute, in an announcement on Tuesday, introduced its flagship programme - a comprehensive four-year Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) course. The programme is accredited by both the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Additionally, GMR Aero Technic is collaborating with Airbus to offer a unique combined B1.1 and B2 AME licence programme. The curriculum extends to include specialised aircraft-specific type training courses as well as comprehensive studies in aircraft structures, aircraft composites and other ancillary subjects.

Eligibility for these courses is open to students who have completed their class 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Admission is contingent on a competitive entrance examination, with a minimum score requirement of 65%. The institution anticipates admitting around 200 students starting from the academic year 2024-25.

