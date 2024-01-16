Air travellers endure hours of delay and communication breakdown amid fog-induced chaos

January 16, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST

HYDERABAD

Passenger Meha Mayuri recounted a harrowing experience when her scheduled 3-hour-40 minute flight from Bangalore to Darbhanga turned into a 17-hour ordeal, ultimately leading her back to Bangalore from Hyderabad. Ms. Mayuri expressed her frustration, highlighting the significant disruption in air travel, typically known for punctuality.

As the holiday season is in full swing; flight schedules, fog-induced disruptions add to the challenges faced by air travellers. More than the delays themselves, passengers emphasise the critical issue of inadequate communication during such circumstances.

Ms. Mayuri while speaking to The Hindu shared her account of IndiGo flight 6E 573, which included a technical stopover at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) before reaching its destination in Darbhanga, Bihar. Upon landing in Hyderabad around 12.30 p.m., passengers were instructed to deboard. “After a prolonged argument, we disembarked, only to find the crew missing. Subsequently, we endured a four-hour wait at the baggage claim counter, learning about the flight’s cancellation. Despite seeking a refund, there was no response,” she added. Left to fend for herself, Ms. Mayuri booked a return flight to Bangalore departing at 1.25 a.m., reaching home at 3 a.m.

Numerous passengers took to social media to express their frustrations with delays and cancellations. Yash Jhunjhunwala recounted a 12-hour delay on an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Kolkata, criticising the airline for not providing food, information, and assistance during the airport wait. Jubin Mehta, on an Air India Express flight I5 992 from Bangalore to Kolkata, experienced diversion to Hyderabad at 2 a.m. due to low visibility. Posting on X on January 15 at 9 a.m, Mr. Mehta highlighted the absence of airline staff at Hyderabad airport during the extended delay.

Tahir Imam’s Vistara flight UK 727, originally bound from Delhi to Kolkata, faced an unexpected diversion to Hyderabad, touching down at 3 a.m. When inquiring passengers sought an explanation, they were provided with a circular containing the following information: “This notification informs you that our flight UK 727 scheduled for January 15, 2024, from DEL to CCU, was redirected to HYD and landed at 3 a.m. Initially slated for a 6:30 a.m. departure, the flight faced rescheduling due to the unavailability of cockpit crew (CAT03). Consequently, the revised departure time was set for 10 a.m., further adjusted to 11 a.m. The anticipated departure is now expected to occur between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.,” as outlined in the circular.

DGCA issues SOP for airlines Airlines shall be required to publish accurate real-time information regarding delays of their flights, which shall be published on: a) The respective website of the airline. b) Through advance information to affected passengers by SMS/ WhatsApp and email. c) Display of updated information regarding flight delays to passengers waiting at the airports. d) Appropriate sensitization of the airline staff at the airports to suitably communicate with and continuously guide and inform the passengers about flight delays.

