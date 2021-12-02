Air passenger tests positive for Covid at Shamshabad airport in Telangana

HYDERABAD

02 December 2021 15:42 IST

Apart from the 35-year-old woman, the remaining passengers have tested negative

A 35-year-old woman, who arrived by a British Airways flight to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad in Hyderabad on December 1 has tested positive for Covid.

Telangana’s Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao said that samples taken from her were sent for whole genome sequencing.

Whether she has Omicron or Delta varaint will be known only after receiving the genome sequencing results. The results would be received in three days.

The woman’s medical condition is normal and she does not have any symptoms.

She is isolated at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) Gachibowli.

The senior health official said that 206 passengers have reached Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad, in British Airways, and 119 have landed in Singapore Airlines on December 1. RT-PCR tests were conducted on all.

Apart from the 35-year-old woman, the remaining 324 passengers have tested negative. They are under quarantine. Their samples will be collected again on eighth day for the tests.

On December 1 Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan had visited GMR Covid Care Center at the RGIA in Hyderabad.

Officials at the airport briefed her about the preparations made in accordance with latest COVID-19 guidelines and rules for international passengers arriving from ‘at risk countries’ amid rising concerns of the new variant, Omicron..