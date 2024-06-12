Air of celebration as schools reopen in Telangana  

Ending a 48-day summer vacation, schools in the State reopened for the fresh academic year on Wednesday, with teachers, parents and leaders bringing an air of celebration to the event.

The otherwise mundane city roads and bylanes saw fresh little faces as their parents gave them the first day ride to school. Residential colonies too turned busy by 7.30 a.m. as medium and full-size school buses honked and did the pick-ups.

While entrances of private schools showed balloon arches, colourful writings, busy parking lots amid the welcome, government schools in the city displayed rangoli, mamidi thoranam for classrooms, playful get-togethers and students catching up with each other.

According to the School Education Department, Amma Adarsha Patashala Committees — area-level federations comprising women self-help group, parents, along with school staff — being implemented for the first time are overseeing school works such as renovation, repairs, uniforms, mid-day meals and overall strengthening of infrastructure.

Several schools, although showed dysfunctional toilets, pending wiring, paint job, fixtures and repairs. Officials said most works were in progress.

The Prof. Jayashankar Badi Bata programme to boost school enrolment is also being carried out till June 19.

On Wednesday, after the welcome address, general cleaning and introductions, the most important job of the day was new books and uniforms. Teachers joined by educational officers, legislators and local leaders took part in the distribution of textbooks, workbooks and school uniforms.

According to officials, over 21 lakh students in government schools, model, residential and aided received the school uniforms on the first day. Textbooks were distributed to over 25 lakh students.