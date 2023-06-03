ADVERTISEMENT

Air Marshal visits Hakimpet Air Force Station

June 03, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

Air Marshal R. Radhish, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, and Training Command, IAF., visited Hakimpet Air Force Station on Thursday and Friday. He was accompanied by Hyacinth May Radhish, president, Air Force Family Welfare Association (Regional). 

The visiting dignitaries were received by Air Commodore Pankaj Jain, Air Officer Commanding, Hakimpet Air Force Station, and Anita Jain, president, Air Force Family Welfare Association (Local). A guard of honour was presented to the Air Marshal followed by a briefing about the station activities. 

He was then briefed on steps taken by the station towards improving the quality of life and living standards of the station personnel. In his course of visit, the Air Marshal inaugurated the Airmen Guest House and Airmen reading room and inspected the flying and ground training infrastructure/facilities available at the station and also commended the green initiatives started by the station. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In his address to station personnel, the Air Marshal appreciated the sustained efforts put in by everyone in providing a healthy flying environment and urged them to maintain the same.

Hyacinth May Radhish, during her interaction, appreciated the welfare activities undertaken by the station.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US