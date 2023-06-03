Air Marshal visits Hakimpet Air Force Station

June 03, 2023 11:15 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST

HYDERABAD

Air Marshal R. Radhish, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, and Training Command, IAF., visited Hakimpet Air Force Station on Thursday and Friday. He was accompanied by Hyacinth May Radhish, president, Air Force Family Welfare Association (Regional).

The visiting dignitaries were received by Air Commodore Pankaj Jain, Air Officer Commanding, Hakimpet Air Force Station, and Anita Jain, president, Air Force Family Welfare Association (Local). A guard of honour was presented to the Air Marshal followed by a briefing about the station activities.

He was then briefed on steps taken by the station towards improving the quality of life and living standards of the station personnel. In his course of visit, the Air Marshal inaugurated the Airmen Guest House and Airmen reading room and inspected the flying and ground training infrastructure/facilities available at the station and also commended the green initiatives started by the station.

In his address to station personnel, the Air Marshal appreciated the sustained efforts put in by everyone in providing a healthy flying environment and urged them to maintain the same.

Hyacinth May Radhish, during her interaction, appreciated the welfare activities undertaken by the station.