Air Marshal S Shrinivas takes over as AFA Commandant

September 02, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Air Marshal S. Shrinivas took over as the Commandant for the Air Force Academy, Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday. He took charge from Air Marshal B.Chandra Sekhar, who superannuated from service.

Air Marshal Shrinivas, a science graduate from National Defence Academy, was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF in June 1987 and is a ‘Category A’ Qualified Flying Instructor. An alumnus of National Defence College, College of Defence Management and Defence Services Staff College, he is also qualified as a second pilot on Chetak/Cheetah helicopter and a categorised Operations Officer on SAM-III (Pechora).

His educational qualifications include M.Phil in Defence and Strategic Studies, Master in Management Studies and Master in Defence and Strategic Studies. In recognition of his distinguished service, the Air Marshal was awarded Vishist Seva Medal by the President of India, and Commendation by Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief.

CONNECT WITH US