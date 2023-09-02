HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air Marshal S Shrinivas takes over as AFA Commandant

September 02, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Air Marshal S. Shrinivas took over as the Commandant for the Air Force Academy, Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday. He took charge from Air Marshal B.Chandra Sekhar, who superannuated from service.

Air Marshal Shrinivas, a science graduate from National Defence Academy, was commissioned into the fighter stream of the IAF in June 1987 and is a ‘Category A’ Qualified Flying Instructor. An alumnus of National Defence College, College of Defence Management and Defence Services Staff College, he is also qualified as a second pilot on Chetak/Cheetah helicopter and a categorised Operations Officer on SAM-III (Pechora).

His educational qualifications include M.Phil in Defence and Strategic Studies, Master in Management Studies and Master in Defence and Strategic Studies. In recognition of his distinguished service, the Air Marshal was awarded Vishist Seva Medal by the President of India, and Commendation by Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.