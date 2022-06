June 05, 2022 18:29 IST

Air India has announced the shifting of its city Reservation and Sales office located at HACA Bhavan Saifabad, to Airport Mini Booking Office, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, with effect from June 12 which will function 24 x7 hours on all days of the week. For more information, passengers can reach our call centre on 1860 233 1407, said a press release.