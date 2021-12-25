Air Force Station Hakimpet gets new chief

HYDERABAD

25 December 2021 00:21 IST

Air Commodore Manish Sabharwal took over command of Air Force Station, Hakimpet, as Air Officer Commanding (AOC) from Air Commodore AS Minhas on Friday.

Mr. Sabharwal graduated from the National Defence Academy in November 1991 and was commissioned into the fighter stream of Indian Air Force (IAF) on December 1992.

He is an alumnus of Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and College of Air Warfare, Secunderabad. He is a qualified flying instructor and has a vast experience of flying various aircraft with more than 3,300 hours. He has held several command and staff appointments and took part in Operation ‘Safed Sagar’ and ‘Parakram’, said a press release.

