Air Force Station gets new chief

December 22, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Air Commodore Pankaj Jain took over as Air Officer Commanding of Air Force Station (AFS) at Hakimpet from Air Commodore Manish Sabharwal on Thursday.

The air officer is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Pune, and was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 19, 1992.

He has flown various fighter aircraft such as Su-30, MiG-21 and MiG-29 in his career and has had a long instructional stint and was instrumental in inducting Embraer-based Airborne Early Warning and Control System into the IAF as the first commanding officer designate of a new formation, christened as 200 Squadron. During his illustrious career, Air Commodore Pankaj Jain has held several important appointments at various Air Force bases, said a press release.