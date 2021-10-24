Air disinfection and purifying device launched

HYDERABAD

An air disinfection and purifying device called “Bipolar Air Disinfectant and Purifier”, made by Hyderabad-based Jaitra Devices and Systems LLP, was launched by Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Kishan Reddy at an event held in the city on Sunday.

The device can inactivate pathogens like SARS-COV-2 , Influenza, Legionella virus, Rhinovirus, Varicella-zoster virus, TB bacteria, Staphylococcus bacteria, E Coli bacteria, Pseudomonas bacteria, Bacillus cereus bacteria, fungi and molds, as per a press release.

Scientists at the Jaitra Devices said that apart from them, one more company abroad uses bipolar ionization technology to remove pathogens.

Founder and CTO of the firm N. Ramachandra Moorthy said that three products, including wall mounted device, rooftop and HVAC, can be used in hospitals, schools, malls, ambulances, trains, buses, and gyms. Prices range from ₹9,000 to ₹31,500, depending on the type of product.

The Union Minister spoke at length about the potential to manufacture various products in India and stop relying on other countries.

Co-chairman of Jaitra Devices and Systems LLP Dr. Kasu Prasad Reddy, chairman of Trivitron Healthcare Group Dr. GSK Velu and founder and MD of KIMS Dr. Bollineni Bhaskar Rao were present.