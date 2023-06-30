ADVERTISEMENT

Air Commodore V.M. Reddy assumes charge as DDG of NCC Directorate (AP and Telangana) 

June 30, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Air Commodore V.M. Reddy on Friday assumed charge as Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana).

Commissioned in the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in December, 1989, Air Commodore Reddy is a pilot attack instructor and also commanded a Remotely Piloted Aircraft Squadron, Electronic Warfare Range and a frontline fighter base.

He was also an instructor at the Institute of Aerospace Safety, New Delhi, and at the College of Air Warfare, Secunderabad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Air Commodore Reddy was posted as Air-l at HQ Southern Air Command before taking charge of NCC Directorate (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana).

A resident of Hyderabad, he is an alumnus of Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada, and Andhra University, Visakhapatnam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US