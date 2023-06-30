HamberMenu
Air Commodore V.M. Reddy assumes charge as DDG of NCC Directorate (AP and Telangana) 

June 30, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Air Commodore V.M. Reddy on Friday assumed charge as Deputy Director General of NCC Directorate (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana).

Commissioned in the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in December, 1989, Air Commodore Reddy is a pilot attack instructor and also commanded a Remotely Piloted Aircraft Squadron, Electronic Warfare Range and a frontline fighter base.

He was also an instructor at the Institute of Aerospace Safety, New Delhi, and at the College of Air Warfare, Secunderabad.

Air Commodore Reddy was posted as Air-l at HQ Southern Air Command before taking charge of NCC Directorate (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana).

A resident of Hyderabad, he is an alumnus of Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada, and Andhra University, Visakhapatnam.

