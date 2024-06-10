Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari to review combined graduation parade at AFA Dundigal

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, the current Chief of Air Staff, will be the Reviewing Officer (RO) of the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal on June 15. The parade for the 213th officers course will mark the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training for flight cadets from the Flying and Ground Duty branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

During the ceremony, the RO will bestow the President’s Commission upon the graduating trainees. The event includes the presentation of ‘Wings’ to the Flight Cadets and officers from the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and friendly foreign countries who have completed their flying training. This momentous occasion represents a significant milestone in the career of any military aviator.

The Flight Cadet from the Flying Branch who achieves the highest order-of-merit will receive the Chief of the Air Staff ‘Sword of Honour’ and the President’s Plaque for excellence in overall training. This cadet will also have the honour of commanding the parade. Additionally, the RO will present the President’s Plaque to the top trainee from the Ground Duty branches.

The ceremony will culminate with a flypast featuring formations of Pilatus PC-7 Mk-II, Dornier, Hawk, Kiran, and Chetak aircraft, along with aerobatic displays by the Pilatus PC-7 Mk-II, SU-30 MKI, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team.

