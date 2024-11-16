AIPC to hold hearing on alleged employee duping by Hyderabad’s Brane Enterprises

The All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) has announced a public hearing to address allegations against Hyderabad-based IT firm Brane Enterprises on Sunday.

The company, reportedly owned by the family of Ramalinga Raju, has been accused of defrauding approximately 3,000 employees by withholding salaries and terminating staff without dues.

AIPC Chairman Praveen Chakravarty, IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud will attend the public hearing, which will be held at G.C Hall, Exhibition Grounds, Nampally on November 17 at 4 p.m.

According to APIC Praveen Chakravarty, the hearing has been taken up after receiving multiple complaints from affected employees.

Brane Enterprises, which claimed to pioneer a patented Artificial Intelligence technology, lists the patent under the name of Ramalinga Raju. Raju was the former chairman of Satyam Computers, who was convicted for his involvement in one of India’s most prominent corporate frauds. Raju’s sons and daughter are now reportedly managing the company.

According to its 2023 financial report, Brane Enterprises declared a net worth of ₹58 crore, presenting itself as a stable and innovative organisation. However, after aggressively hiring nearly 3,000 employees by early 2024, the company began facing financial issues. Employees reported salary delays starting in April, and by August, around 1,500 employees were abruptly laid off without receiving their pending payments. This has left many struggling with financial uncertainty.

Speaking about the initiative, Praveen Chakravarty said, “AIPC is committed to ensuring fair practices and addressing injustices in the corporate sector.” He urged the public, media and advocacy groups to support the event, emphasising the importance of transparency and accountability.

This hearing aims to highlight the challenges employees face in India’s IT industry and push for more robust measures to safeguard rights of workers. The AIPC has called on all stakeholders to join the event and stand in solidarity with the affected professionals.