HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AINU doctors in Hyderabad remove 300 stones from patient’s kidney

March 03, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors at Asian Institute of Nephrology & Urology (AINU), Hitech City, removed over 300 stones from a 75-year-old farmer’s kidney. The patient, Ram Reddy of Karimnagar district, was suffering from severe pain on his back and side regions for the past several months and was referred to AINU. Ultrasound and Computerised Tomography (CT) scans showed that his right kidney had a large stone of over seven centimetres in size.

Consultant urologist Dr. Md. Taif Bendigeri said that stones of 7-15 mm in size were common among patients. A seven-cm stone, however, was too large and quite painful for the patient.

“Moreover, the advanced age of the patient, coupled with comorbidities and chronic ailments such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiac issues, made the process even more complex.” A team led by Dr. Mallikarjuna C took necessary precautions while performing a keyhole surgery using advanced LASER technology, he said, adding that the size of the incision was only five mm.

“The large stone comprised a massive load of over 300 multiple stones. At the end of a technically challenging procedure, all the stones were cleared from the kidney. The patient was diagnosed normal without any complication and was discharged on the second day after the surgery,” said Dr. Taif.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.