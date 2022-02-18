AIMPLB weighs legal options on Hijab issue

Internal document urges members to exercise caution

The All India Muslim Personal Board (AIMPLB) has taken note of the controversy over students in Karnataka wearing the hijab, and is mulling to approach the judiciary.

In an internal communication, the AIMPLB stated that some of the members of its legal team and the working committee discussed the issue. However, this document was leaked on social media.

The board has been observing the developments in Karnataka High Court closely. There were discussions on how the case can be approached, whether a dialogue could be had with the other parties, and whether it would be possible to implead. They also touched upon the feasibility of moving the apex court.

The board has urged those associated with it to exercise caution, restraint and to deal with the situation with a sense of calm.

A board member confirmed the development and said that the letter was an internal document which had inadvertently been leaked.