AIMIM urges BC Commission for separate survey of BC-E community in Telangana

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Wednesday submitted a representation to the Chairman of the Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Commission, underscoring a need to conduct a survey of the BC-E (Backward Class-E) category along with other groups in Telangana.

The representation was in the name of former legislator Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, who is the General Secretary of the AIMIM. Mr. Quadri led a delegation of party legislators and in the representation also emphasised that the exercise should entail an individual survey of all the 14 sub-classes that are included in the BC-E category.

The BC-E category includes sections of the Muslim community such as Attar Saibulu, Achchukattalavandlu, Faqir, Dhobi Muslim, Garadi Muslim, Gosangi Muslim, Guddi Eluguvallu, Hajam, Labbai, Pakeerla, Khasab, Shaik, Siddi, and Kakkukotte. While welcoming the government’s initiative, the AIMIM said that for the survey to “reach its logical conclusion” and for it to be effective, the Chairman issue instructions to the Planning Department, which is the nodal agency, to conduct a detailed survey of BC- E class separately, as well as the 14 sub-classes within the category individually. The representation reminded the Commissioner that these groups are entitled to 4% reservations under the socially and educationally backward classes.

The survey would help in planning socio-economic policies for the upliftment of these backward communities. Speaking to the media, Malakpet legislator Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala said, “We requested the Chairman that the survey of the sub-groups be done sincerely and accurately. We request the people to share with those who come to do the survey: show that you are a part of the BC- E category. An important aspect of our representation is that when the government increases reservations for BCs, the rightful share of BC- E should also increase.”

