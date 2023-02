February 24, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - hyderabad

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen will organise a two-day National Convention in Mumbai beginning Saturday.

The convention is scheduled to have members of Parliament from the party, legislators, state presidents and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's special invitees.

A public meeting will be held at the end on both days but at different venues and will be open to all.