AIMIM to contest in UP to defeat Yogi Adityanath government: Owaisi

Hyderabad MP wanted Centre to make clear its stand on Taliban

All India Majlis-e-Itthadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that his party would fight the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to defeat the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

Mr. Owaisi was speaking to the media at the party headquarters in Darussalaam, where he also raised questions over India’s engagement with Taliban, and ‘radicalisation’ of certain sections of the majority community.

The Hyderabad parliamentarian said that he intends to visit Rudauli in Uttar Pradesh’s Faizabad district on September 7, Sultanpur on September 8, and Barabanki on September 9.

“Elections are coming up, and the party has to be strengthened. We have to meet the people, get closer to them, and instill confidence in them about our party. We have to fight well in the Vidhan Sabha elections, and send party candidates to the Vidhan Sabha. And we have to defeat the Yogi government,” Mr. Owaisi said.

Taking questions on the country’s engagement with the Taliban, Mr. Owaisi said: “We want to know from the Modi government its clear stand on the Taliban. Do you consider Taliban a terrorist organisation or not?”

He said that India chairs the United Nations’ sanctions committee, and sought to know whether it would delist ‘top 100’ leaders of the Taliban and the Haqqani Network. He also sought to know whether India would add the two organisations under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Touching upon the several cases of lynching of Muslims, Mr. Owaisi sought to know from the Modi government who was responsible for this radicalisation. “I have listed as an example 10 incidents. Which ideology has radicalised all the accused? How did they become so radicalised? They know that those who will support them are in power, that is why they’ve been radicalised. Who is poisoning their minds?” he said.