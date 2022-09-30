AIMIM registers presence in Uttarakhand

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) registered its presence in the Uttarakhand Zilla Panchayat polls with two of the three candidates, the party had fielded, emerging victorious.

The AIMIM had fielded three candidates in the zilla panchayat of over 40 seats.

The winning candidates are Sarita, from ward number 7, and Kamlesh from ward number 30. While the former secured 7,019 votes, the latter got 4,544. The duo contested from reserved seats and won by a substantial number of votes. A third candidate from the party, Arshad Nisar lost.

The Hyderabad-headquartered AIMIM has fielded candidates in several parts of the country and registered victories as well.

The party, which recently celebrated Integration Day on September 16, a day before Liberation Day, has also named candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls. AIMIM’s Gujarat State president Sabir Kabliwala has been fielded from the Jamalpur constituency. The other two candidates are Kaushika Parmar from Danilimda constituency and Wasim Qureshi from the Surat (East) constituency.

While party president and Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi has already addressed public meetings in that State, a party source said that more such public meetings will likely be planned after Dasara. In his public meetings, Mr Owaisi sought to know from Home Minister Amit Shah, how many developmental works he had sanctioned from his funds for Juhapura. He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rupee’s fall as against the US dollar.

