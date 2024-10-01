ADVERTISEMENT

AIMIM questions the legality of survey for Musi redevelopment

Published - October 01, 2024 08:25 pm IST - Hyderabad

Provisions of the Telangana Survey and Boundaries Act, 1923 should be followed and a resurvey using 2003 data should be done, say party legislators

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Tuesday raised concerns about the legality of a survey conducted by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL). The party also alleged that the procedures outlined in the Telangana Survey and Boundaries Act, 1923, were not followed.

ADVERTISEMENT

A delegation of AIMIM legislators, including Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala, Kausar Mohiuddin, Mir Zulfeqar, and Mohammed Mubeen, met Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), M. Dana Kishore, to discuss the survey, demolitions, and the resettlement of residents living near the Musi river.

In a letter to Mr. Kishore, Mr. Mubeen, who represents the Bahadurpura constituency, stated that MRDCL personnel visited the homes of constituents on September 28 and 29, and allegedly threatened them to vacate their houses due to the survey. He pointed out that these houses were said to be located in the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone. Mr. Mubeen asserted that the survey report lacked legal backing and had not been made public, preventing affected residents from registering their objections. He further claimed that no notices were issued to the parties affected by the survey.

The AIMIM legislator sought clarifications on the date of the survey, the legal framework under which it was conducted, and whether the revenue, irrigation, and survey departments had been involved. He also requested information regarding any preliminary, or final notifications concerning the determination of water levels. Mr. Mubeen alleged that MRDCL officials had disregarded the levels set in 2003, showing residents new levels. He described the survey as an “illegal and arbitrary exercise of power.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Citing the Telangana Survey and Boundaries Act, 1923, Mr. Mubeen accused the MRDCL of failing to follow the prescribed procedures. He urged the MAUD to instruct the MRDCL to take into account the points established in 2003 or to conduct a new survey. Speaking to the media, Karwan legislator Kausar Mohiuddin said that a survey using 2003 data would act as a reassurance to the public.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US