AIMIM questions the legality of survey for Musi redevelopment

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Tuesday raised concerns about the legality of a survey conducted by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL). The party also alleged that the procedures outlined in the Telangana Survey and Boundaries Act, 1923, were not followed.

A delegation of AIMIM legislators, including Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala, Kausar Mohiuddin, Mir Zulfeqar, and Mohammed Mubeen, met Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), M. Dana Kishore, to discuss the survey, demolitions, and the resettlement of residents living near the Musi river.

In a letter to Mr. Kishore, Mr. Mubeen, who represents the Bahadurpura constituency, stated that MRDCL personnel visited the homes of constituents on September 28 and 29, and allegedly threatened them to vacate their houses due to the survey. He pointed out that these houses were said to be located in the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone. Mr. Mubeen asserted that the survey report lacked legal backing and had not been made public, preventing affected residents from registering their objections. He further claimed that no notices were issued to the parties affected by the survey.

The AIMIM legislator sought clarifications on the date of the survey, the legal framework under which it was conducted, and whether the revenue, irrigation, and survey departments had been involved. He also requested information regarding any preliminary, or final notifications concerning the determination of water levels. Mr. Mubeen alleged that MRDCL officials had disregarded the levels set in 2003, showing residents new levels. He described the survey as an “illegal and arbitrary exercise of power.”

Citing the Telangana Survey and Boundaries Act, 1923, Mr. Mubeen accused the MRDCL of failing to follow the prescribed procedures. He urged the MAUD to instruct the MRDCL to take into account the points established in 2003 or to conduct a new survey. Speaking to the media, Karwan legislator Kausar Mohiuddin said that a survey using 2003 data would act as a reassurance to the public.