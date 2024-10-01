GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIMIM questions the legality of survey for Musi redevelopment

Provisions of the Telangana Survey and Boundaries Act, 1923 should be followed and a resurvey using 2003 data should be done, say party legislators

Published - October 01, 2024 08:25 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Tuesday raised concerns about the legality of a survey conducted by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL). The party also alleged that the procedures outlined in the Telangana Survey and Boundaries Act, 1923, were not followed.

A delegation of AIMIM legislators, including Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala, Kausar Mohiuddin, Mir Zulfeqar, and Mohammed Mubeen, met Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), M. Dana Kishore, to discuss the survey, demolitions, and the resettlement of residents living near the Musi river.

In a letter to Mr. Kishore, Mr. Mubeen, who represents the Bahadurpura constituency, stated that MRDCL personnel visited the homes of constituents on September 28 and 29, and allegedly threatened them to vacate their houses due to the survey. He pointed out that these houses were said to be located in the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone. Mr. Mubeen asserted that the survey report lacked legal backing and had not been made public, preventing affected residents from registering their objections. He further claimed that no notices were issued to the parties affected by the survey.

The AIMIM legislator sought clarifications on the date of the survey, the legal framework under which it was conducted, and whether the revenue, irrigation, and survey departments had been involved. He also requested information regarding any preliminary, or final notifications concerning the determination of water levels. Mr. Mubeen alleged that MRDCL officials had disregarded the levels set in 2003, showing residents new levels. He described the survey as an “illegal and arbitrary exercise of power.”

Citing the Telangana Survey and Boundaries Act, 1923, Mr. Mubeen accused the MRDCL of failing to follow the prescribed procedures. He urged the MAUD to instruct the MRDCL to take into account the points established in 2003 or to conduct a new survey. Speaking to the media, Karwan legislator Kausar Mohiuddin said that a survey using 2003 data would act as a reassurance to the public.

Published - October 01, 2024 08:25 pm IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.