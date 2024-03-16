GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AIMIM president moves SC seeking stay on CAA Rules

March 16, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi. | Photo Credit: ANI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said he petitioned the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the recently notified rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Mr. Owaisi, who represents Hyderabad in the Lok Sabha, had moved the apex court earlier, but the Centre had then informed the court that the rules were yet to be framed.

Speaking to media persons at party headquarters in Darussalam, Mr. Owaisi said: “Now that the Modi government has notified and framed the rules, it was a matter of urgency to approach the Supreme Court. If this government begins to give citizenship on the basis of an unconstitutional law that is steeped in religion, it could lead to problems... An SC-monitored NRC [National Register of Citizens] happened in Assam, where 19 lakh people’s names were not there [on the list]. Out of this, around 1 lakh were Muslims, and the rest were non-Muslims. If you give citizenship under this law to those who are not Muslim, then it will be a massive injustice [towards Muslims].”

He added that the SC, in a previous judgment, had stated that it is a crime to give an allurement to change religion.

“This government says that if you are Muslim, citizenship will not be given. And if the religion is other than this, then we will give it to you. This is a type of allurement. This is why we approached the SC,” he said. Mr. Owaisi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was politicising the issue.

Touching upon his opposition to One Nation One Election (ONOE), the Hyderabad parliamentarian said it would make governments dictatorial and violate federalism.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.