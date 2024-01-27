AIMIM organises job mela to address unemployment ahead of 2024 elections

January 27, 2024 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) continued to reach out to unemployed youth ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections by organising a job mela in the Yakutpura Assembly constituency, which is a part of the Hyderabad parliamentary seat. Party leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday (January 27) said that unemployment was one of the biggest challenges in the country.

Mr. Owaisi, Member of Parliament from Hyderabad, inaugurated the job mela and said that over a 100 companies had come to interview and recruit job applicants. He also said offer letters were being issued to successful applicants.

“The objective is to ameliorate the unemployment situation in the State and the country, which remains one of the biggest issues. This [job mela] will allow them to earn a livelihood,” Mr. Owaisi, flanked by Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain, said.

The AIMIM intends to continue organising more job melas, he said. The next one is scheduled in the Bahadurpura Assembly constituency and the announcement about it will be made soon.

Touching upon the recently reconstituted Telangana State Public Service Commission, now headed by former Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, Mr. Owaisi said that once the government makes an announcement connected to job vacancies, the AIMIM would rise up to the occasion and play its part. He also said that his party has been involved in training the youth to become police constables and sub-inspectors.

Soon after the Telangana Assembly elections 2023, the AIMIM, along with its rival — the Majlis Bachao Tehreek led by former corporator and the party’s candidate for the Yakutpura Assembly constituency Amjed Ullah Khan — have not allowed lowering of political temperature. Leaders of both parties have been interacting with their constituents and have also been active in their criticism of each other on social media.

