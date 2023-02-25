AIMIM National Convention in Mumbai under way

February 25, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - hyderabad

Buoyed by the increasing presence across the country, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday kickstarted the party’s first-ever National Convention in Mumbai.

The two-day convention will include deliberations at closed-door meetings after which public meetings would be organised on both days. It appears that the AIMIM has its eye on the Mumbra Assembly constituency, where a public meeting on Day 1 of the national convention is scheduled at M M Valley Road. The second public meeting is scheduled at the Vande Mataram Ground, Malad.

Speaking to the media, AIMIM Member of Parliament (MP) Imtiaz Jaleel, who is in-charge of the National Convention, said that the event had been organised given that the party had expanded across the country and also on account of the encouraging response from people. “We have called all State presidents, MLAs, and (talk about) respective State reports, issues, how the party can be strengthened there, how the organisational setup cane be strengthened there. Collectively, the state of affairs of the country will also be discussed,” he said.

Day 2 will entail a second round of deliberations with around 1,200 AIMIM office-bearers - including district presidents, city presidents, youth and women’s wings, and corporators - from across the country, Mr Jaleel said. Given the importance of social media, a social media workshop is also on the schedule of events.

He said that decisions would be taken and resolutions passed on Day 2 of the National Convention.

Mr Jaleel criticised the State and Centre for proceeding to rename Aurangabad, a constituency he represents in Parliament, to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He said that the party had always opposed renaming and asserted that it was people who should decide the rechristening of places. Mr Jaleel sought to know whether civic issues and unemployment would be addressed by renaming Aurangabad.