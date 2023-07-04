HamberMenu
AIMIM, MBT condemn Siddipet incident

July 04, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Tuesday condemned the alleged mob violence in Siddipet, and also a man relieving himself on a statue, allegedly in an inebriated condition.

“There was also stone pelting by a mob on Madina Masjid in Gajwel, Siddipet. AIMIM condemns the mob violence and appeals for peace. We condemn (the) shameful act of the drunkard, but it does not justify mob violence,” the party stated.

The Twitter handle also pointed out that Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to the Commissioner of Police, Siddpet.

“Barrister @asadowaisi spoke to @cpsiddipet who has assured that peace will be maintained and strict action will be taken against anyone who takes law into their own hands,” the party stated.

Majlis Bachao Tahreek leader Amjed Ullah Khan also condemned the incident. He demanded immediate and stringent action against all those who took law into their hands. Mr Khan also pressed for ensuring safety of the Muslim community in the area.

