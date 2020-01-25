AIMIM makes significant gains in ULB polls

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen put up an impressive show in the urban local bodies elections as it made significant gains in Jalpally Municipality and Bhainsa Municipality.

In Bhainsa, which witnessed communal flare-up earlier this month, the party bagged 15 wards out of 26. The Bharatiya Janata Party came second with nine. Interestingly, the Owaisi brothers-led party bagged 15 out of the 28 wards in the Jalpally Municipality were it is expected to enter into alliance with the TRS which bagged 10 wards.

In Nizamabad, the AIMIM’s candidates managed to win 16 out of the 60 wards. The AIMIM had contested in as many as 276 seats in the ULBs and managed to bag 86.

Meanwhile, AIMIM candidate Mir Basith Ali won the Dabeerpura byelection with a margin of 9,240 votes against his nearest rival Mirza Akheel Affandi who managed to poll only 1,225 votes. The Congress’s Mirza Askar Ali Baig polled 950 votes and the TRS’ Raza Ali Mirza secured 620.

The AIMIM managed to retain its seat after the then corporator Mirza Riyaz-ul-Hasan Effendi was elected to the Telangana State Legislative Council.