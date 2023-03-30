ADVERTISEMENT

AIMIM likely to announce second list of candidates ahead of Karnataka polls

March 30, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Hyderabad

The party is unlikely to contest in a large number of seats

The Hindu Bureau

With Karnataka all set to go for polls on May 10, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is likely to announce the next list of candidates soon.

Earlier this month, the AIMIM announced its first list of candidates comprising Lateefkhan Amirkhan Pathan from Belgavi North - II constituency, Allahbaksh Bijapur from Basavana Bhagewadi constituency, and Durgappa Kashappa Bijawad from Hubli-Dharwad East constituency. It is likely that the party will announce more candidates, as stated by an office-bearer from Karnataka.

“The idea is to contest at constituencies where we have a significant presence. It is likely that more candidates will be announced by the end of this week or next week,” a party source said. According to those familiar with the party’s working, it is unlikely that the party will contest a large number of seats.

The party sought to make its electoral foray into Karnataka over the past several years by contesting local body elections and corporation elections. However, substantial success largely remained elusive, with the party only scoring a handful of smaller victories in local bodies polls over the past few years.

In the recent past AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the Karnataka government’s move to do away with 4% reservation for backward Muslims.

Mr. Owaisi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned whether scrapping the reservations was a part of his “Muslim outreach” and affection for Pasmanda Muslims. “Whether it’s hijab or reservations, the target is Muslims’ progress in education and employment,” he stated.

