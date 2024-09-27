AIMIM legislators visit constituents whose houses were marked along the Musi, want confidence-building measures from govt.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen legislators visited the houses along the banks of the Musi river marked for demolition and sought adherence to due process and confidence-building measures from the government.

Malakpet legislator Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala told The Hindu that situation should be a “win-win” for all. The residents should not be arbitrarily displaced, he added. “I assured the residents that the government cannot remove people arbitrarily from where they have been living, and move them 20 km or 30 km away in places like Uppal. We are not against development, but there should be proper process that should be followed. Officers are public servants as well, and should work as such,” Mr. Balala said, adding that some residents had agreed to be relocated.

Touching upon moving people to alternative locations, Mr. Balala pointed out that there there have been instances of disputes with regard to 2BHK housing. Around 200 houses have been affected in the Malakpet constituency, he said.

Karwan legislator Kausar Mohiuddin, too, met his constituents. Houses in Bapu Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Defence Colony, Moghal Nagar and Jiaguda. “I told the people that this is a survey. Final listing has to be done. Our president [Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi] will take this up. I urge people not to get worried,” he said.

