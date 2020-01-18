AIMIM in contest has all parties jittery, says Owaisi

Member of Parliament from Hyderabad and president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Asaduddin Owaisi has said that all political parties are gripped with fear with the AIMIM fielding its candidates in municipal elections and his party has no problem whichever party comes to power in the urban local bodies.

“Our party has been among people since the time of my father late Sultan Salauddin Owaisi and Kamareddy is not new to it. We have fielded candidates in six wards of the 49 wards town, and hence I exhort you to vote for them,” he said while addressing a public meeting, here on Saturday evening.

The writ of whichever party had strength would run and people naturally support the strongest party. Some parties were campaigning that AIMIM was confined only to Hyderabad, which was not correct, he said adding that his party was gaining presence all over the State. “At present Majlis wind is blowing and our party has been fighting on the public issues for the last 70 years,” he said.

Appealing to people not to vote for the Congress in Kamareddy, he urged the party to introspect as to why it was getting defeated in every election. Without directly taking the name of former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, he said that he should realise that only the Muslims were voting for him.

“Some have taken up a smear campaign against me saying that I have two wives and there is no iota of truth in it. Wherever I go there the Congress party is experiencing damage. Congress feels that it is only the secular party. Its leader Rahul Gandhi lost election in Amethi and how can the party which could not ensure his victory expect to fight with me,” he questioned.

Mr. Owaisi said that it was he who fought for the victory of Congress in Bihar by defeating Nitish Kumar, but the Congress leadership did not thank him. “Our party secured victory in 3 Lok Sabha seats and is expanding its base all over the country,” he said. He accused the BJP of provoking communal passions. He also spoke in Bodhan and Nizamabad public meetings.