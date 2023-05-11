ADVERTISEMENT

AIMIM helps BJP grow, alleges Congress

May 11, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Congress has said that the AIMIM which was confined to Hyderabad city all these days spread to other parts of the country only to help the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) grow by playing the communal card that would benefit both parties.

In a statement here, TPCC vice president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said it was laughable that BJP president Bandi Sanjay was accusing the Congress of encouraging the AIMIM when the real beneficiary was the BJP itself. “The BJP had encouraged the AIMIM to split votes on communal lines while the BRS had supported its growth to ensure that BJP benefitted,” he said.

He challenged Mr. Sanjay to force the Centre to take action against the AIMIM for giving shelter to anti-national elements as was revealed with the arrest of Saleem, an employee of Owaisi Medical College.

