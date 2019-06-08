AIMIM eyes Leader of Opposition post in TS assembly

With seven legislators, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen will now seek Opposition status and Leader of Opposition post in the Telangana State Legislative Assembly.

Party president and Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi revealed this to media persons on Saturday where he pointed out that his party is the second largest in the Legislative Assembly.

“We will request the Speaker, since MIM is the second largest party, that it be granted Leader of Opposition post,” Mr. Owaisi said.

To buttress his statement, Mr Owaisi citied the example of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and said: “The Delhi Assembly has 70 MLAs. In that, the BJP has three MLAs. Despite this, it (opposition status) was given to them. MIM has seven. We will request the Speaker to give us Leader of Opposition post because our numbers are more than the Congress,” he said.

He said that the Leader of Opposition post is statutory and should be given to the second largest party. “We will meet the Speaker and give a representation. We hope that he will take positive action,” he said.

The AIMIM's move comes soon after 12 Congress MLAs jumped ship to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and sought their merger. After the defection of its legislators, the Congress strength in the House has declined to six members.

As of now, the AIMIM has elected representatives from Chandrayangutta, Nampally, Charminar, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura, Karwan and Malakpet assembly constituencies.

With Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi being the floor leader, it is likely that the party will seek to name him as Leader of the Opposition.