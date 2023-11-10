AIMIM drops Bahadurpura MLA Moazam Khan, nominates Shastripuram corporator Mubeen 

November 10, 2023 07:24 am | Updated 07:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen dropped sitting Bahadurpura legislator Moazam Khan and in his place, gave the ticket to Shastripuram corporator Mohammed Mubeen.

Mr. Mubeen is a four-time corporator. He was first elected from the Aghapura in 2002. From 2009-2014 he served as Ramnaspura corporator. He was elected again from the same ward in 2015. He has been serving as the Shastripuram ward corporator since 2020. He is considered a party loyalist and enjoys support from the public.

On Thursday, Mr. Mubeen filed his nomination papers at the office of the Returning Officer.

AIMIM president and Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi announced Mr. Mubeen’s candidature on X, formerly Twitter.

Mr. Owaisi thanked current Bahadurpura legislator Moazam Khan, who was MLA for three terms from that constituency, and served another from Asifnagar, for his services to the party.

The Bahadurpura seat is considered the party’s bastion, given the fact that its candidates have won with massive margins. Interestingly, it was the last constituency from where a candidate was named. In the run-up to the elections, speculations were rife over whether Mr. Khan would be given a ticket again to fight the elections again, or if the leadership would introduce a member of their family to the constituency. With the announcement, speculations came to an end.

Mr. Khan shared his gratitude to Mr. Owaisi and thanked the people of Bahadurpura for who supported him over the past several years. “I will always be associated with my party,” he tweeted.

