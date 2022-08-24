AIMIM demands expulsion proceedings against Raja Singh

AIMIM demands expulsion proceedings against Raja SinghHYDERABAD
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AMIM) on Wednesday demanded initiation of expulsion proceedings against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party legislator T. Raja Singh for his objectionable comments about Prophet Muhammad.
In a letter to Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy, AIMIM general secretary and legislator Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri wrote that Mr Singh’s comments were a “blatant violation of his oath as a member of the Legislative Assembly.”
“Raja Singh has repeatedly incited violence and promoted enmity, hatred and ill-will against Muslims. Thus, he has also violated the oath to uphold the integrity of India,” Mr Quadri wrote, alleging that the instant case was not an isolated incident, but a pattern.
He invoked Article 194 of the Constitution of India which deals with punishment for a breach of privilege and contempt of the House. “These powers include the power to expel a member from the House,” he wrote.
The AIMIM legislator also cited orders of the apex court as well as Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business to make his case.
