AIMIM demands expulsion proceedings against Raja Singh
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AMIM) on Wednesday demanded initiation of expulsion proceedings against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party legislator T. Raja Singh for his objectionable comments about Prophet Muhammad.
In a letter to Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy, AIMIM general secretary and legislator Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri wrote that Mr Singh’s comments were a “blatant violation of his oath as a member of the Legislative Assembly.”
“Raja Singh has repeatedly incited violence and promoted enmity, hatred and ill-will against Muslims. Thus, he has also violated the oath to uphold the integrity of India,” Mr Quadri wrote, alleging that the instant case was not an isolated incident, but a pattern.
He invoked Article 194 of the Constitution of India which deals with punishment for a breach of privilege and contempt of the House. “These powers include the power to expel a member from the House,” he wrote.
The AIMIM legislator also cited orders of the apex court as well as Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business to make his case.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.