AIMIM corporator booked for objecting to BJP meeting

February 17, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Kalapather police on Friday booked a case against All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator of Ramnaspur, Mohd Qader and the party workers for allegedly objecting to a road corner meeting organised by workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and creating nuisance late on Thursday night.

South Zone DCP P. Sai Chaitanya said that the BJP workers staged a protest outside the Kalapather police station demanding action against the AIMIM corporator and his party workers. “The BJP workers alleged that the AIMIM party workers prevented them from holding a meeting and attacked them, which led to a mild tension in the area with them protesting as a retaliation and demanding action,” said the DCP, adding that based on their complaint, a case was booked against Mr. Qader under Sections of the IPC and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and a probe was launched.