AIMIM condemns arrest of party workers in Bodhan

June 18, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Hyderabad

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) condemned the police for booking a case against party workers in Bodhan area, and later arresting some of them, and vowed to take up the issue ahead of the upcoming elections.

Police booked a case under sections 307,324, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code against 10 persons after they allegedly confronted Bodhan legislator Mohammed Shakil Aamir on June 16.

Taking to Twitter, the official AIMIM handle alleged that the Nizamabad Commissioner of Police was acting in a “highhanded” fashion. The party maintained that the party workers sought answers about the development of the area but were reportedly booked for under an attempt to murder charge on the complaint of the legislator.

“Nizamabad CP didn’t use his powers when BJP leaders used vulgar language against the CM and his daughter. But asking your local MLA about development is an “attempt to murder,” the AIMIM official handle tweeted, and this was retweeted by Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi.

In an oblique reference to taking up the issue ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the party tweeted: “People of Bodhan will reply to this zulm in few months and AIMIM will not be cowed down & will take this to the people’s court.”

While it is not clear whether the party will field a candidate from the Bodhan Assembly constituency, from where Mr. Shakil Aamir is a two-time legislator, there has been speculation about the number of seats the party would contest in the upcoming Assembly polls.

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s comments after a terse exchange with Minister for MAUD K. T. Rama Rao in the State Legislative Assembly, that he would seek party president Asaduddin Owaisi’s permission and field 50 candidates, has fuelled speculation over the party’s expansion plans in Telangana.

However, the Hyderabad parliamentarian has remained tight-lipped on the issue. He added that a decision on the number of candidates the party would field would be shared with the media at the appropriate time.

Also fuelling this speculation is the fact that in the recent past, the Hyderabad parliamentarian criticised the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and warned the party to not take Muslims of the State for granted. He also touched upon the promises which the BRS government had not kept.

